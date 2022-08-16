Redland City Bulletin
Watch

Mayor dismisses whitewater centre "white elephant" claims

EL
By Emily Lowe
Updated August 16 2022 - 6:30am, first published 5:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayor Karen Williams stands on the site for the proposed Redland Whitewater Centre at the Birkdale Community Precinct. Photo by Emily Lowe.

Redland City Mayor Karen Williams has dismissed claims that a Redland Whitewater Centre would become a "white elephant" post-Olympics and says it opens up a world of opportunities for the Birkdale Community Precinct (BCP).

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EL

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.