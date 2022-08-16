Redland City Mayor Karen Williams has dismissed claims that a Redland Whitewater Centre would become a "white elephant" post-Olympics and says it opens up a world of opportunities for the Birkdale Community Precinct (BCP).
Cr Williams said initial cost studies revealed a generic whitewater centre in Queensland would "breakeven," but a centre within the BCP could make a profit.
Advertisement
It comes after six community organisations shared concerns about the Redland Whitewater Centre's legacy, cost, and environmental factors.
The Mayor debunked their claims that the proposed Redland Whitewater Centre to host the 2032 Olympic canoe and kayak slalom was "unnecessary and unwanted" and said the wider BCP would not be possible without the venue.
The groups have written to the Queensland Premier to ask for the event to be hosted by the Penrith Whitewater Stadium, built in 2000 for the Sydney Olympics.
Cr Williams said the Redland Whitewater Centre would form a partnership with Penrith for long-term benefits after the games.
"Our temperature and climate here is much more appealing to getting wet, but more importantly, when you have one or two facilities in the southern hemisphere, it will attract international competitions," she said.
"We're hoping by about 2027 that between us will be able to bring people from all over the world to explore Redlands when they come here to compete at our whitewater facility."
An artist's impression of the entire Birkdale Community Precinct. Picture by Redland City Council.
Although she could not say how much the whitewater facility would cost, Cr Williams revealed a centre within the BCP had great potential to offset the costs of other areas within the precinct.
"We had a site agnostic study of feasibility that demonstrated the revenue versus the expenses would be cost neutral, and that was without having a site in mind," Cr Williams said.
"Putting it here at Birkdale actually improves the financial position because there'll be so much more to do on-site."
She said costs for site works and initial infrastructure would be explored as the detailed scope for the Redland Whitewater Centre and the wider precinct became clearer.
The State and Federal Governments have guaranteed construction costs of the Whitewater Centre.
The State Government plans to have the first sod on the whitewater facility turned in 2024, and construction on the wider community precinct is set to follow.
Cr Williams said the latest stage of community consultation showed three out of four residents approved of the Draft Master Plan, and that some changes would be made after consultation.
"I think what's important about this 62 hectare precinct is that it will evolve over time," she said.
Advertisement
"It's important that history passes and the future is created we have an opportunity to meet the needs of the community."
Cr Williams said the grassed site was surrounded by a conservation area which would not be imposed upon through the construction of the whitewater facility and the BCP.
Plans also include the addition of wildlife corridors to help native animals move around the precinct.
Cr Williams said the venue would have a lasting legacy, not only hosting competitions, but teaching first responders across the southern hemisphere how to save lives.
"The requirement for our emergency services to be skilled and trained in swift water rescue is something that I think will be a focus into the future," Cr Williams said.
Advertisement
"The centre will make sure our own emergency service personnel are well trained without having to travel to other parts of the world close to the fastest growing region where most of our emergency services live and exist.
"This will provide savings overall for the region and the state but most importantly it will make sure that those people are on our doorsteps when those natural hazards occur."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.