Wildlife Bayside Inc President Steve Homewood said: "The desperate plight of koalas in Australia is well known, as is their value to the Australian tourism industry. Developing a Redlands Wild Koala Refuge Cultural Heritage Precinct on the Birkdale lands, only minutes from a capital city, will safeguard koalas and other wildlife, and will bring domestic and international tourists to the Redlands before, during and long after the 2032 Olympic Games."



ACF Community Bayside Inc Co-Coordinator Tania Kromoloff said: "We now have the Federal Government's State of the Environment Report 2021 which details the appalling state of Australia's ecosystems and the wild creatures they support. The Birkdale Community Precinct is a natural fit for a Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release Centre, not only supporting our local wildlife but becoming a tourist drawcard in itself."