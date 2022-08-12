Redland City Bulletin
Redland community groups oppose Olympic whitewater centre

By Emily Lowe
August 12 2022 - 9:00pm
Redland groups have expressed their concerns about the proposed Redland Whitewater Centre included in the Birkdale Community Precinct Draft Master Plan.

Redland community organisations have called a whitewater centre at Birkdale an "irresponsible waste" of up to 100 million dollars and are banding together to get plans for the Olympic grade facility scrapped.

