Redland community organisations have called a whitewater centre at Birkdale an "irresponsible waste" of up to 100 million dollars and are banding together to get plans for the Olympic grade facility scrapped.
Redland City Council announced a whitewater centre would be built at the upcoming Birkdale Community Precinct (BCP), currently in the draft stage, to host the canoe and kayak slalom at the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games.
Groups among the Redlands community have come out to oppose the facility, including the Community Alliance for Responsible Planning (CARP), Koala Action Group, Wildlife Bayside, Redlands2030, Birkdale Progress Association and ACF Community Bayside.
The group representatives say they are not anti-Olympics and called for the state Premier to name the Penrith Whitewater Stadium as the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Canoe and Kayak slalom venue.
CARP President Lavinia Wood said the proposed Redland Whitewater Centre was "unnecessary and unwanted", with a whitewater stadium already in Penrith from the Sydney 2000 games.
"The construction of a new whitewater canoe and kayak stadium is in conflict with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) policy of using existing facilities, particularly in the case of a one-sport stadium such as this," Ms Wood said.
"The existing Olympic 2000 Whitewater Stadium in Penrith, New South Wales should be used in 2032 and we believe Penrith City Council would be receptive to the idea."
When the BCP Draft Master Plan was revealed in May, 2022, Mayor Karen Williams said the Whitewater Centre would have a purpose beyond the games with potential to host international canoe and kayak events, become a training venue for international athletes, and facilitate swift water rescue training for emergency services.
Ms Wood said the Redland venue also did not support the IOC's obligation to operate as "climate positive."
"Using the existing Penrith Whitewater Stadium would greatly improve Brisbane 2032's climate positive credentials and free up 80-100 million dollars as overall Olympic savings or for use in rebuilding storm-devastated communities."
The stadium was the eighth most popular option out of 21 in an online survey during the first round of community consultation, with picnic facilities, bike paths and access to Tingalpa Creek the top three options.
In-person surveys put wildlife tourism and preserved natural landscapes above kayak and canoeing, which tied with adventure play.
Redlands2030 President Steve MacDonald said Council had gone against the wishes of the community which chose to enhance the natural landscape of the site and promote cultural heritage.
"Indeed, Council's insistence that a Whitewater Stadium is a priority for the Redlands community is simply not supported by the findings of Council's own consultation process," he said.
In March, a Redland City Council spokesperson said the site was one of several in the Redlands being considered for the whitewater centre and was supported by young Redland families.
"...The Redland Whitewater Centre received significant support, especially from younger Redlanders and families who were looking for active recreation opportunities as part of the precinct's development," they said.
Mr MacDonald said he was also concerned about the lack of public information on run and maintenance costs.
"Of equal concern is Council's apparent failure to understand and disclose to the community the ongoing financial burden that this type of facility is likely to become."
In May, Mayor Karen Williams said the costs to run and maintain the facility would not be known until the Draft Master Plan was approved and an operational model was discussed.
Koala Action Group President Debbie Pointing claimed the BCP site was a safe haven for koalas and said Queensland Government mapping of the site put the stadium on Core Koala Habitat and Koala Habitat Restoration Area.
"A whitewater stadium and other proposed development in the site's central area will likely compromise Council's 2019 Conservation Agreement with the Federal Government over the purchase of the land," she said.
"This too contravenes IOC Policy which states new venues should not be located in or adjacent to statutory nature, cultural protected areas or World Heritage Sites.
"This is not the place for a Whitewater Stadium. The Birkdale land is the perfect location to create the 'Redlands Wild Koala Refuge Cultural Heritage Precinct'."
Other groups have also had their say on environmental and cultural concerns.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
