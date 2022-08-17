Capalaba MP Don Brown has claimed in Parliament that Redlands Mayor Karen Williams was "hand-picked" by opposition leader David Crisafulli to run a campaign on breach of bail laws for the state LNP.
The Mayor fronted a push supporting the families of a couple killed at Alexandra Hills on Australia Day last year via an online petition.
Mr Brown told the house that opposition leader David Crisafulli was responsible for the petition, which called on the state government to take action on a "manifestly inadequate sentence" handed down to the couple's teenage killer.
That is despite Cr Williams appearing in videos and press releases for the petition when it was launched in early June and being listed as the principal petitioner on the Queensland Parliament website.
Mr Brown tabled multiple documents and text messages released under Right to Information, which he claims show Mr Crisafulli was behind the petition and had used the victims for "political gain".
The petition was lodged less than two weeks before Cr Williams crashed a council-owned Lexus into a tree while more than triple the legal alcohol limit.
It asked Attorney General Shannon Fentiman to appeal the sentence handed down to the couple's teenage killer - who was alcohol and drug affected - and for legislative changes to be introduced to address youth crime.
Mr Brown read multiple messages to the house, including one he claims was sent from Cr Williams to Mr Crisafulli, saying: "Let me know when you have words for [a] petition, and I will get it prepared. Thanks David."
Another text said: "We will pressure government to change legislation based on this. I will have a petition ready to go tomorrow morning. Take care. K."
Mr Brown told Parliament the campaign had "blown up" when Cr Williams was charged for drink-driving.
"It was not Karen's petition. It was the leader of the opposition's petition," he said in Parliament.
"He hand-picked the mayor to run this campaign on breach of bail.
"He threw her under the bus two days later and called on her to resign. He did the right thing when that came about, but this is the level that the leader of the opposition goes to."
Mr Crisafulli's office was contacted for comment, but they have not responded.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
