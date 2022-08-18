Redland City Bulletin
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Redlands Mayor and Transport Minister in bitter stoush over increased ferry landing fees

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated August 19 2022 - 8:03am, first published August 18 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Council has hiked landing fees for ferry operators, but says it has done so to save ratepayers.

Mayor Karen Williams has hit back at Transport Minister Mark Bailey after he took aim at Redland City Council in Parliament over increased landing fees for island ferry operators.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.