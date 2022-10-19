A woman says she has no explanation for a "strange" light she captured on video hovering above her Redlands property at dusk.
The Ormiston resident said she raced to grab her phone after noticing the object while looking out towards Wellington Point from her front porch.
She concedes there could be a reasonable explanation for the sighting, which some have labelled "bizarre", but could not account for its size or the way it moved in the sky.
"I saw this pink light and I ran back inside to get my phone thinking it would be gone before I got back out," the woman said.
"It almost rolled like a fireball and I thought it was one of the planes, because we face the airport.
"When I came back out, it was just kind of still and then it moved across to the left really quickly.
"It was too fast to be a plane or anything like that."
The Ormiston woman said the light, which she has described as a "hot pink burning flash", was captured at dusk.
"I've shown heaps of people at my work and they have said 'that is really weird. You should call someone'," she said.
"I figured I would wake up and it would be all over the community pages ... but I haven't seen a single thing about it.
"There might be a reasonable explanation that I haven't thought of, but no one I have shown it to knows [what it is]."
The video shows the light holding in the middle of the frame before appearing to disappear from view.
"I was standing there and it just dropped from the sky," she said.
"If you look really closely and pause it [the video], you can see it kind of rolling downwards, almost like a fireball."
Redlands has in the past been referred to as a hot spot for paranormal activity, with UFO sightings reported over Moreton Bay.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
