Redland City Bulletin

Ormiston woman films 'strange' light hovering over Redlands at dusk

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated October 20 2022 - 1:07am, first published October 19 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A woman says she has no explanation for a "strange" light she captured on video hovering above her Redlands property at dusk.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.