A deadly eastern brown snake caught on a Redland Bay property has served as a timely reminder for residents to prepare for snake season.
Redlands Snake Catcher Tony Morrison has urged people to rid their properties of debris as warmer weather sets in over coming weeks and snakes become mobile.
Mr Morrison said all manner of snakes were popping up across the city, including in built-up areas like Raby Bay where they have been dining out on water rats.
He said the eastern brown snake bagged at Redland Bay had hung around at the property for several days before a snake catcher was sent out to wrangle the unwanted guest.
"We tried the hose technique, which is where you give the snake a quick squirt with a hose, but it didn't work and he was back the next day," Mr Morrison said.
"We waited for him to come out and that's when the client called me. I had my hands full so we sent Bryce [another snake catcher] went out and he tackled it.
"It turned out to be a good sized eastern brown snake. What you have to grasp is this is the second deadliest snake in the whole entire world.
"Bryce managed to just grab it from beside the fence and didn't waste any time picking it up and putting it in the bag."
Mr Morrison said the threat eastern brown snakes posed to humans could not be understated, with statistics showing they are responsible for 60 per cent of all snake bite deaths in Australia.
His plea for vigilance comes after a video was shared online showing a young girl in Victoria picking up a juvenile eastern brown snake after mistaking it for a harmless garter snake.
He described it as an eye-opener.
"If it even bit her just a little bit, even though it is a juvenile, the venom toxicity is the same whether it is a little one or a big one," Mr Morrison said.
A variety of snake species are currently popping up in the Redlands.
"If you are in the more populated areas of the Redlands, you are going to get your very common carpet snakes and green tree snakes," Mr Morrison said.
"As you start to head into the more southern suburbs, we are then going to start seeing red belly black snakes and eastern browns.
"It is going to get really hot in the next few weeks and we are going to get really busy. The snakes are also on the lookout for a mate at this time of year, so they are on the move."
Mr Morrison asks people to send photos of the snake on their property so he can assess the level of threat and recommend an appropriate response. Redlands Snake Catcher is contactable on Facebook.
"If it is an eastern brown, I say 'this is your predicament and here are your options'," he said.
"Snakes in the Redlands have adapted incredibly well to suburbia and now is a good time to pick up any of the rubbish on your property.
"One of the biggest things is removing loose seed around bird aviaries or anything that will attract mice or rats. It won't take long for the smell to bring in the snakes. It is amazing."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
