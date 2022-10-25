Redland City Bulletin

Residents urged to prepare for snake season after deadly eastern brown wrangled at Redland Bay

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated October 25 2022 - 5:31am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A snake catcher wrangles a deadly eastern brown snake at Redland Bay. Pictures by Redlands Snake Catcher

A deadly eastern brown snake caught on a Redland Bay property has served as a timely reminder for residents to prepare for snake season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.