Victoria Point mum Jos Mitchell announces mayoral tilt

By Jordan Crick
January 15 2023 - 8:00am
Victoria Point woman Jos Mitchell has announced a tilt for the city's top job. Picture by Jordan Crick

Victoria Point mum and former police prosecutor Jos Mitchell has announced she will take a run at the city's top job during the 2024 local government elections.

