BANKING giant ANZ has temporarily closed its Cleveland branch and is remaining tight-lipped about its future, much to the concern of customers. The Redland City Bulletin has received several messages from residents who are worried the branch will suffer the same fate as other local branches and close its doors for good. ANZ was contacted for comment but did not respond to questions about when it would reopen, stating only that it had been closed temporarily. "We apologise for the inconvenience this will cause," an ANZ spokeswoman said. "Like many businesses, due to the ongoing impact of COVID, we have had to alter the operating hours of some of our branches ... "The Smart ATM at Cleveland continues to operate which enables our customers to access many of the same transactions they could in a branch, including making withdrawals and to deposit cheques and banknotes. "There are also ATMs operated by other major banks which ANZ customers have fee-free access to." Several banking giants have closed branches in the Redlands over the past few years, including Suncorp, Westpac and St George. ANZ shut its Redland Bay store in April 2018 and now has just one branch operating in the Redlands. It is understood the Cleveland branch was due to reopen on February 7, but that did not come to fruition and customers have reported having their bookings rescheduled to Capalaba. When quizzed on how many tellers had been working at the Cleveland branch before it closed and those currently employed at Capalaba, the spokeswoman said staffing depended on customer needs. She said customers could access phone and internet banking, the ANZ app, eftpos, Apple Pay and Google Pay services. It is unclear when the Cleveland branch closed. Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/8d34c37b-2395-4f35-ba05-f8348dac4dc7.jpg/r0_51_800_503_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg