community,

CLEVELAND ANZ has reopened after a temporary closure, but customers say the branch's future is clouded and fear local businesses are in the firing line. Customers have reported that just one teller is working at the branch and foot traffic has dwindled since the bank moved from Bloomfield Street to its new location, stoking fears of a permanent closure. Cleveland Locksmiths owner Brian Terry said losing the branch would have significant ramifications for his business and clients. "All of our loans, and we have a significant amount of loans, they are all with ANZ," he said. "To have a closure would mean we would probably transfer to another bank in the town. "It would be costly because we would need to get new books, invoices and cards, all of the things we have our information stamped on. "We would have to contact hundreds of clients to give them our new banking details, so it would be a significant change. "Management are saying it is not going to close. We are not believers at this stage, but it would be nice if it doesn't." An ANZ spokeswoman declined to comment on how many tellers were working at the bank, saying the company would not reveal specific employee details and staffing numbers. Redlands Bodycorporate Services representative Robyn Williamson said she had received numerous emails from clients when the branch shut its doors temporarily. "They [ANZ] are not saying if its reopening is anything that has been done by the people, but at least people are watching," she said. Mr Terry, who has banked with ANZ for more than 20 years, said he was concerned the writing was on the wall for the Cleveland branch due to a drop in customers. "We did ask them a while ago whether they would consider putting a second [teller] on and they said absolutely not," he said. "We can't operate out of Capalaba, because it is just too far. "It would be a huge loss [to lose the branch]. It already costs us 40 minutes every time we go there because they only have one teller." An ANZ spokeswoman said staffing at branches may change depending on customer needs. The company was asked how many customers had used the Cleveland branch since its reopening last week but declined to comment. Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/a8613140-64fd-4dc0-8f6f-71d944df098d.jpeg/r0_143_6016_3542_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg