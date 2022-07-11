LITTLE known Redland City Council meeting rules will prevent members of the public from commenting on the Mayor's crash and drink-driving charge at the next general meeting on July 20.
The matter is now at risk of being completely ignored during the meeting, with a proposed no-confidence motion against the Mayor thwarted last week after the council sought independent legal advice.
It means councillors will not be forced to take a vote on the matter, keeping their stance on the Mayor's future hidden from the public, with only three councillors so far calling for Cr Williams to resign.
Standing orders apply at all council meetings and prevent members of the public from directing comments at individual councillors, employees or other community members.
When asked whether the public would be allowed to address the Mayor's crash, a council spokeswoman said section 6.10.6 of the standing orders stated that "all comments must relate to local government as a whole".
Council chief executive Andrew Chesterman also has the power to remove parts of the meeting recording before it is released, including if there is "real concern" they could put the council at risk of defamation action.
It remains to be seen whether the public will be allowed to address reports of councillors drinking in the chambers, as the matter does not appear to breach council's meeting rules on addressing individuals.
Acting Mayor Cr Julie Talty is likely to chair the next general meeting, with Cr Williams choosing to take unpaid leave until her matter is dealt with in court.
Members of the public wishing to speak at the next Redland City Council meeting must apply using an online form.
A council spokeswoman said seating for community members at the meeting would be restricted to 12 people.
"Due to space limitations in council's chamber, the public gallery seating is available in a meeting room next to the chamber," she said.
A public gallery has not been allowed inside the councillor chamber for a general meeting during the pandemic, with media also required to watch on a screen in a separate room.
Mr Chesterman released a statement last week saying council was not able to comment further on the Mayor's crash with respect to "investigations, the court and judicial process".
The Redland City Bulletin has made multiple requests for an interview with Mr Chesterman and Cr Williams but they have both declined.
A Redland City Council spokeswoman said the council would pay a nominal fee for the advice it sought on the proposed no-confidence motion last week.
She said council's general counsel engaged solicitors who agreed the proposed motion should not be placed on the meeting agenda.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
