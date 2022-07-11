Redland City Bulletin

Redland City Council standing orders to prevent comments on Mayor's crash at general meeting

By Jordan Crick
Updated July 11 2022 - 11:00pm, first published 9:15pm
Mayor Karen Williams crashed into a tree at Cleveland on budget day. Photo by Jordan Crick

LITTLE known Redland City Council meeting rules will prevent members of the public from commenting on the Mayor's crash and drink-driving charge at the next general meeting on July 20.

