SEVERAL councillors have refused an opportunity to set the record straight on ratepayer-funded vehicles as the Mayor's crash prompts speculation about Redland City Council investing in upmarket fleet cars.
The Redland City Bulletin asked all councillors to confirm the make and model of their vehicle, but six refused to answer questions or did not respond, including Acting Mayor Julie Talty.
Speculation about how much is being spent on councillor cars has been rife since a statement was issued revealing Cr Williams was driving a Lexus station wagon when she crashed into a tree on budget day.
Similar vehicles in the current Lexus sedan range retail from about $66,977 drive away and are branded as "luxury" on the company's website.
The crash came just hours after Cr Williams handed down the 2022-23 budget, which included a predicted operating deficit of $4.1 million and a 4.72 per cent rate rise for residents.
Redland City Council was approached for comment about the vehicles but also declined to answer several questions and instead directed the Bulletin to look at transport costs in the council's annual report.
"For councillors who elect to take a council vehicle, the amount includes the cost of the vehicle to council for the 12-month period, fuel used for work travel, running costs and insurance," a spokeswoman said.
Redland City Bulletin research has found that councillors Adelia Berridge, Wendy Boglary and Tracey Huges all drive personal vehicles.
A council spokeswoman said councillors who elected not to drive a fleet vehicle could claim petrol expenses on work travel.
"The Australian Taxation Office sets the kilometric allowance," she said. "All councillors pay for the fuel they use for non-work travel."
Councillors Lance Hewlett, Peter Mitchell, Paul Bishop, Mark Edwards, Paul Golle and Acting Mayor Julie Talty, did not respond to the Bulletin's request for information about their cars.
Most have also been quiet on the Mayor's future, refusing to state categorically whether they believe she should resign or continue in the job after the crash.
Cr Williams has been charged with drink-driving and is due to appear in Cleveland Magistrates Court on August 1.
Rowanne McKenzie was one of four councillors to answer questions sent from the Bulletin to all 10 elected representatives in a bulk email last week.
She said her council car was a Hyundai Santa Fe with a tow ball and she was using a fuel card for travel, but any costs for personal use would be deducted from her annual salary.
Base model cars in the 2022 Santa Fe range - which include standard features like an eight-inch touch screen with Apple CarPlay - are currently priced at $50,214 drive away.
One councillor told the Bulletin she had been offered an Isuzu MU-X four-wheel-drive, which has a current drive-away cost of $59,203.
Council's 2020-2021 annual report shows councillors racked up $98,413 in transport costs for the financial year, with $16,505 spent on Mayor Karen Williams alone, despite COVID travel restrictions.
She had the highest transport expenses for the financial year, followed by Peter Mitchell ($11,295), Mark Edwards ($10,848) and Rowanne McKenzie ($10,368).
Redland City Council refused to confirm when councillor fleet vehicles were introduced and have not responded to questions about the total damage bill for the crashed Lexus.
The council also did not say which councillor had the most expensive car, how many councillors had fleet vehicles and how much was spent on insurance and petrol in the last financial year.
A spokeswoman did confirm that council bought all passenger vehicles outright under QFleet program arrangements.
Council rules allow for any driver with a full class C open licence to drive a council vehicle that has been approved for private use.
Immediate family members with a provisional licence are also permitted behind the wheel, but not those on learner plates.
Councillors must comply with guidelines covering safety requirements and fuel card use restrictions.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
