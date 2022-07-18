Redland City Bulletin

Wynnum Manly comeback not enough to account for Northern Pride

July 18 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wynnum Manly have gone down in a tight match to Northern Pride at Innisfail.

WYNNUM Manly have dropped to fifth on the Hostplus Cup ladder after falling to Northern Pride in a tight game at Innisfail.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.