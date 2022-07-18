WYNNUM Manly have dropped to fifth on the Hostplus Cup ladder after falling to Northern Pride in a tight game at Innisfail.
The Seagulls pressured their opponents' line in the early stages of the match but the Pride resisted.
In the 15th minute, the Seagulls went close to scoring only for Julian Christian to intercept the ball and run 95 metres to score.
The Pride were in again five minutes later as Ash Little barged his way through next to the posts, giving the home side a 12-0 lead at the break.
Harrison Graham snuck over from dummy half in the 51st minute to get the Seagulls back into the game.
For the next 20 minutes, both teams settled as light rain impacted their ability to play their best football.
Bailey Hartwig was sin-binned in the 67th minute and the Pride kicked a penalty to take a 14-6 lead.
McGrath was in for the Pride three minutes later as he pushed his way through multiple defenders.
The Pride extended their lead 20-6 and looked set to win comfortably. However, Harrison Graham had other ideas as he scored his second try in the 74th minute.
Matt Lyons then crossed out wide in the 77th minute to bring the score to 20-16. The Seagulls pushed hard in the final few minutes but could not break through.
The club will host its Sportsman's Dinner on August 9 at Wynnum Manly Leagues Club. Tickets are at localtickets.com.au.
