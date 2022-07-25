GRAHAM Harvey's stock continues to rise in Queensland football circles, with the Redlands United technical director joining the Brisbane Roar as assistant coach.
The 38-year-old, who has also coached abroad in places like Hong Kong and the Philippines, will serve as right-hand man to manager Warren Moon for the 2022/23 A-League campaign.
Success has followed Harvey since he took over as head coach of the Redlands United first team, who are chasing a return to the state's top flight competition next season.
The Red Devils FQPL1 team are a point behind league leaders Rochedale Rovers on the league table and have a host of players in top form, including the likes of Ben Njie and Ryo Emoto.
Redlands United president Ben Brock said Harvey's appointment to the Roar would boost his coaching credentials and help raise the club's profile.
"It gives us a little more prestige in the sense that a person who works at our club has been selected to be assistant manager at the Roar," he said.
"He has a high level of professionalism, that is the main thing you find with Graham.
"He is dedicated and expects as much as he can get out of his players at training and that's one of the biggest things he has to manage.
"You can see by our first team. We have plenty of numbers in our under 20s, 23s and 18s. If you have good leadership at the top it goes through the whole club.
"With his move to Roar, it is not only going to improve his credentials and resume, but it also does a lot for the club."
Harvey was appointed United's technical director in 2019 after a stint in the Hong Kong Premier League with the Eastern Long Lions.
COVID impacted the start of his tenure at Redlands but he has quickly made an impression at the club.
"He had quite a bit of management to get the club on the right foot again. There had been people who had come in, done a little bit and then left, so it was very patchy with the employment," Brock said.
"He not only came into a club that was lacking some direction, he also came in during COVID times. He has taken us, in terms of an audit perspective, right back up to silver for our senior and SAP programs."
Brock said Harvey's professionalism had improved the club's culture and helped put the first team within touching distance of a return to the NPL.
"The coach position is not where we were intending to move with Graham because it wasn't the role he was looking to get back into at this stage, but he did it to try and rebuild the club which he has," he said.
"He was approached to be assistant coach of the Roar, which is a little bit during the off season for us. We finish and then the A-League starts.
"It is just making his life very busy, so that's good for him but it is not going to affect his role with us.
"There is no change for us, just a job that requires a bit of juggling with time and coverage but he will work it out and so will we."
Brisbane Roar finished second last in 2021/22, having won just seven of 26 games.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
