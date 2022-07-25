Redland City Bulletin

Redlands United technical director Graham Harvey joins A-League coaching ranks with Brisbane Roar

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated July 25 2022 - 5:02am, first published 5:00am
Graham Harvey has helped the Redlands United FQPL1 team to second on the league table. Photo by Ray Gardner

GRAHAM Harvey's stock continues to rise in Queensland football circles, with the Redlands United technical director joining the Brisbane Roar as assistant coach.

