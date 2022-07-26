Redland City Bulletin

Dolphins NRL coach Wayne Bennett to talk rugby league at Wynnum Manly Seagulls Sportsman's Dinner

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated July 26 2022 - 10:32pm, first published 9:00pm
Wayne Bennett will appear at the annual Wynnum Manly Seagulls Sportsman's Dinner in August.

DOLPHINS foundation coach Wayne Bennett will be among the main attractions at the annual Wynnum Manly Seagulls Sportsman's Dinner held ahead of the Brisbane Ekka public holiday in August.

JC

Jordan Crick

