DOLPHINS foundation coach Wayne Bennett will be among the main attractions at the annual Wynnum Manly Seagulls Sportsman's Dinner held ahead of the Brisbane Ekka public holiday in August.
Known as the super coach, Bennett won six premierships with the Brisbane Broncos during two separate stints at the club and will take the reins of the Dolphins for their first season in the NRL next year.
Tickets to the sportsman's dinner cost $165 for individuals or $1650 for a table of 10, which includes a three course meal and four-hour beverage package.
The event will be held in the Skyview Room at Wynnum Manly Leagues Club on Tuesday, August 9, the day before the Ekka public holiday in Brisbane.
Queensland legend Shane Webcke and former Australian cricket Greg Ritchie will also make an appearance at the dinner, which will help raise money for the Seagulls Foundation.
Wynnum Manly chief executive Hanan Laban, who is also bound for the Dolphins, said the foundation supported player welfare, academy development and infrastructure improvements.
"This is the premier event on our calendar and is headlined by one of the biggest names in rugby league, Wayne Bennett," he said.
"We're very proud to welcome a coach of Wayne's stature to the club, especially before he embarks on leading the NRL's newest club, the Redcliffe Dolphins in 2023 ...,"
Tickets to the event are available through localtickets.com.au. The dinner starts at 6.15pm.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
