Redland City Bulletin
Exclusive

Mayor Karen Williams at helm when councillors voted on ratepayer-funded car scheme

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated July 28 2022 - 10:25pm, first published 9:00pm
Mayor Karen Williams remains on unpaid leave after crashing into a tree at Cleveland on budget night.

MAYOR Karen Williams was at the helm when councillors voted in 2016 to give themselves the option of driving ratepayer-funded vehicles, with Redland City Council declaring to residents at the time that any cars purchased would be in line with "community expectations".

Local News

