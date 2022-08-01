Redland City Bulletin

Mayor Karen Williams ordered to serve community service, disqualified from driving after pleading guilty to drink-driving

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated August 1 2022 - 4:15am, first published 4:00am
Mayor Karen Williams has vowed to make amends for her actions when she returns to work. Photo by Emily Lowe

REDLANDS Mayor Karen Williams has been disqualified from driving for six months and ordered to complete 80 hours of community service after pleading guilty to drink-driving in Cleveland Magistrates Court.

JC

Jordan Crick

jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

