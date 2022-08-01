REDLANDS Mayor Karen Williams has been disqualified from driving for six months and ordered to complete 80 hours of community service after pleading guilty to drink-driving in Cleveland Magistrates Court.
The court heard witnesses saw Cr Williams cross four lanes of traffic, mount a curb and crash into trees and shrubbery at Cleveland on June 23, just hours after handing down the budget.
During sentencing, Magistrate Deborah Vasta said Cr Williams would continue to "pay heavily" for her actions and some in the community saw it as the "ultimate betrayal".
Lawyer Calvin Gnech, representing Cr Williams, argued the Mayor did not make a "conscious" decision to drive and has struggled to explain how she ended up behind the wheel while intoxicated.
Mr Gnech told the court that Cr Williams had not eaten a meal since 6pm on the night before the crash and it had been a "busy day" for the Mayor because she had been required to hand down the budget.
"There certainly was no conscious decision to drive. She believes she had four drinks, as she explained to police ...," Mr Gnech said.
The court heard Cr Williams returned a positive alcohol reading during a roadside test and was transported to Redland Hospital for treatment.
A blood sample was taken, and results showed she was more than three times the legal limit.
Cr Williams will have her vehicle fitted with an interlock device when her licence is reinstated in February 2023. It must remain in place for five years.
The court was shown a graphic drink-driving awareness video during the hearing before Magistrate Vasta read out the Queensland road death statistics for 2022.
Cr Williams issued a statement outside the courthouse, vowing to make amends for her actions and telling reporters she would return to work later this week.
"I would like to acknowledge that I have upset, disappointed and angered people that have put their trust in me, and for that, I unreservedly apologise again," she said.
"I know that I will have to work very hard to regain the trust of my community and I am absolutely committed to doing that."
Hecklers called for the Mayor to resign as she attempted to make a speech outside the court, with one heard saying, "you're a disgrace. The community doesn't want you".
Magistrate Vasta said it seemed "crazy" that someone with the Mayor's history of community advocacy would get behind the wheel after drinking.
"It seems to me that there is a real desire to see your client punished more than the average drink driver, and not just because she is Mayor and should be held to a higher standard, but because of what some people see as stunning hypocrisy and betrayal," she said.
"I think that doing community service will just balance up the condemnation of this conduct and the outrage of ... some people out there who are very vocal about this.
"It is really quite heartbreaking to see that someone who has given so much back to the community in this situation.
"But the law applies to everybody equally and, let's face it. There are going to be a lot of hurt people out there who will never forgive you."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
