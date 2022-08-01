REDLANDS Mayor Karen Williams has vowed to win back the community's trust when she returns to work this week after being found guilty of drink-driving.
Cr Williams fronted Cleveland Magistrates Court on Monday where she was sentenced to 80 hours of community service and had her licence disqualified for six months.
The court heard the Mayor crossed four lanes of traffic, mounted a curb and crashed her car into shrubbery and trees on June 23 while more than three times the legal alcohol limit.
Cr Williams faced the media outside court, where she conceded it would take a lot of work to regain her standing in the community.
"I would never put my family, my friends, my community and my council colleagues in this position again," Cr Williams said.
"I know I have hard work to do, and I will regain that trust as I return to work later this week."
Magistrate Deborah Vasta said some community members felt betrayed by the Mayor's actions and saw her as a two "two-faced" politician.
"It seems to me that this case has gathered a lot of public attention and your crime has copped an avalanche of condemnation and vitriol," she said.
"[There is] a small group of very hurt people whose perception is seen through this lens of grief and anger because they themselves have lost people to drink-drivers.
"Usually we give fines and disqualification periods to drink-drivers, but I think there is a general feeling that many people want to see your client punished more than the average person ..."
Cr Williams will have an interlock device fitted to her car when she receives her licence back in February 2023 and it will remain in place for five years.
No conviction was recorded.
Cr Williams told reporters she respected the court's decision and apologised again for the disappointment and anger she had caused.
"I love our Redlands community and that's why I have been dedicated to serving this community since I was elected in 2004," she said.
Magistrate Vasta said Cr Williams should not be defined by one act.
"When we weigh up the 18 years of public service you have given, the money you've raised for homelessness, the money you've raised for domestic violence and giving back to charities ... I think it would be out of proportion to record a conviction against you," she said.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
