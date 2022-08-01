Redland City Bulletin

Mayor Karen Williams vows to win back trust as she announces imminent return to work

By Jordan Crick
August 1 2022 - 9:00pm
Mayor Karen Williams leaves Cleveland Magistrates Court after being found guilty of drink-driving. Photo by Emily Lowe

REDLANDS Mayor Karen Williams has vowed to win back the community's trust when she returns to work this week after being found guilty of drink-driving.

