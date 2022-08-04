SPORTSMANSHIP and school spirit were on full display as Coolnwynpin State School students soaked up the sun during their annual athletics carnival.
Students in grades three to six took part in events like long jump, high jump and shot put while decking out the school oval in a sea of colour for the event on July 19.
Melaleuca took top points on the day to win the race for house shield against Grevillea and perennial winners Banksia, who held the title for six consecutive years.
Principal Brent Woollett said sportsmanship and getting students to have a go was deeply embedded in the school's culture.
"We have a before school movement program called Cool Moves to support students to learn basic cardio skills, hand/eye coordination and build stamina," he said.
Coolnwynpin sports teacher Neville Gooding said it was great to see healthy competition restored after Melaleuca took top points.
"The senior leaders showed excellent sportsmanship and encouraged their peers to have a go," he said.
"The participation made all the difference and everyone put in their best effort."
The school community turned out in force for the event, with Coolnwynpin boasting a newly refurbished grandstand on its oval.
It will hold its junior athletics carnival on Wednesday, August 10 and are expecting another good crowd.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
