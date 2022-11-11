Redland City Bulletin
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

'Fast and efficient': New study to consider Brisbane to Capalaba Metro link ahead of 2032 Olympic Games

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated November 11 2022 - 4:46pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An animation of the Brisbane Metro, which will be the subject of a new pre-Olympics study. Picture supplied

Local and state government will spearhead a new study to assess the feasibility of building a "fast and efficient" Metro bus route from Brisbane to Redlands.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.