Local and state government will spearhead a new study to assess the feasibility of building a "fast and efficient" Metro bus route from Brisbane to Redlands.
The study will investigate whether the existing busway can be extended from the outskirts of Brisbane to the Cabalaba business district, helping to take pressure off congested roads between the two cities.
Emission-free travel is also on the cards, with studies to look at whether the fully-electric Brisbane Metro fleet can be used to open up a new travel option to the CBD.
Redland and Brisbane councils will both provide funding for the Metro study, along with the state government, as the trio make early arrangements for the 2032 Olympic Games.
Mayor Karen Williams said a new Metro route was critical for Redlands and should be made a priority ahead of the Olympics, as it could potentially service the canoe slalom venue earmarked for Birkdale.
She said seven sports would rely on the Metro and without the service, Redlands and eastern parts of Brisbane were staring down the barrel of gridlock during the Games.
"Beyond the Olympic and Paralympic Games, the Eastern Metro is vital to getting locals to work and back home to their families safer and faster, as well as delivering significant benefits for local businesses," Cr Williams said.
"The Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games were won on the back of unprecedented collaboration across three levels of government and this is the ideal project for that unity to continue ..."
No announcement has yet been made on how much each council and the state will chip in, or a timeline for the study's completion.
Deputy Premier and Local Government Minister Steven Miles said the state's contribution would extend to ensuring regional infrastructure, housing and planning matters were considered in the study
"The population of Redlands will grow into the future and it's good to see both local governments looking ahead to future public transport needs," he said.
Redlands MP Kim Richards and Capalaba MP Don Brown said they had been long-time advocates of a Metro extension into Redlands.
"Redlands needs a dedicated and high-frequency busway that can cater for the growth of the southern Redlands and Southern Moreton Bay Islands," Ms Richards said.
Mr Brown, who called for the Brisbane Metro service to extend into Capalaba as recently as August, said it was important that all levels of government were now working together.
"It's great the Deputy Premier could bring all the parties together to take this important first step, which will benefit our Redlands community immensely," he said.
Oodgeroo MP Mark Robinson said he applauded measures that would help alleviate congestion on local roads.
"In addition to the hosting of Olympic events at Chandler and Birkdale in the not too distant future, it is crucial that our rapidly growing population has the infrastructure in place to support demand," he said.
"A long-awaited, much talked about Busway/Brisbane Metro to Capalaba would undoubtedly provide a wonderful option for commuters."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
