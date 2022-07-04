Redland City Bulletin

Mayor Karen Williams takes leave after police lay drink-driving charge

JC
By Jordan Crick
July 4 2022 - 5:00am
Mayor Karen Williams will take unpaid leave until her drink driving charge is dealt with in court and (inset) damage at the car crash site in Cleveland.

REDLANDS Mayor Karen Williams will take unpaid leave until her drink-driving charge is dealt with in court, revealing she has received death threats and abuse since crashing into a tree at Cleveland on budget day.

JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

