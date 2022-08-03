Redland City Bulletin

Mayor Karen Williams loses majority support among councillors after pleading guilty in court

JC
By Jordan Crick
August 3 2022 - 5:00am
Mayor Karen Williams was swamped by television cameras after leaving Cleveland Magistrates Court on Monday. Photo by Emily Lowe

MAYOR Karen Williams has lost the majority backing of her councillor colleagues as she returns to work this week after pleading guilty to drink-driving.

