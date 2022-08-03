Cr Golle: "On a human level I emphasise with Mayor Williams. However, my personal belief is - as a matter of integrity - the Mayor should resign out of respect for the community, council staff and councillors."

Cr Mitchell: Declined to comment

Cr Huges: "Yes, she has my full emotional support [but] in my personal opinion the Mayor should have resigned."

Cr McKenzie: "The Mayor has chosen the path of redeeming herself to the community. I will continue to work with her in a respectful and professional manner in order to deliver on council's commitments in our budget, corporate plan and operational plan."

Cr Edwards: Did not respond

Cr Hewlett: "Given the enormous and unprecedented community outcry and the circumstances leading up to the incident, in my opinion, I believe, in the best interest of the Redlands community, her fellow councillors, council employees and for her own personal well-being, that the Mayor tender her resignation as soon as possible so that a new Mayor can be elected."

Cr Bishop: "I wrote to Karen Williams regarding today's police report [July 2] relating to alleged events last Thursday evening, 23 June. I respectfully called for her to resign from the position of Mayor, to prevent further possible erosion of public trust in this council."

Cr Boglary: "The Magistrate handed down the judgement and sentence today [August 1] on the Mayor's recent drink driving offence. No doubt there will be many who believe the sentence to be inadequate. However, councillors have been advised the Mayor will be returning to the office later this week."

Cr Berridge: "At the moment I feel we are a bit dysfunctional. I think we need to go to a by-election and I think we need a new leader."