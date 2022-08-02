MAYOR Karen Williams could face further disciplinary action despite Queensland's council watchdog wrapping up an investigation into misconduct complaints it received after her drink-driving crash.
The Office of the Independent Assessor confirmed on Tuesday that the matter was now with its legal department and could be taken to the Councillor Conduct Tribunal for a determination.
Advertisement
The independent tribunal has the power to make recommendations to Local Government Minister Steven Miles, including that the Mayor be dismissed from office.
An OIA spokeswoman said it had completed an investigation after receiving official misconduct complaints relating to the Mayor and the matter was undergoing a "natural justice process".
"Following the receipt of misconduct complaints, the OIA has concluded an investigation into the conduct of Redland Mayor Karen Williams relating to the vehicle incident on June 23," she said.
Capalaba MP Don Brown wrote to the Local Government Minister in June asking that the matter be referred to the OIA for a full investigation into various issues.
He asked several questions about the events leading up to the crash, including who authorised alcohol being consumed inside the council building and whether other councillors had driven after drinking.
"Elected officials, in the code of conduct for local government, can't be drunk while conducting work. That's what they're investigating right now," Mr Brown said.
"This is a time where Karen must put the people of Redlands first and know that we need new leadership."
Cr Williams has been disqualified from driving for six months and ordered to complete 80 hours of community service, but no conviction was recorded.
The court heard witnesses saw the Mayor cross four lanes of traffic, mount a curb, drive over a footpath and crash into trees and shrubbery on June 23.
She told reporters on Monday that her actions were "unacceptable" but it was a single lapse of judgement in an 18-year public service career.
"I know I have hard work to do, and I will regain that trust as I return to work later this week," Cr Williams said.
"I love our Redlands community and that's why I have been dedicated to serving this community since I was elected in 2004."
A council spokeswoman said Redland City Council kept a publicly-available record of OIA decisions in line with the Local Government Act.
"Council has no independent authority to discipline a councillor or Mayor," she said.
"The state government's Office of Independent Assessor considers complaints against councillors and Mayors."
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.