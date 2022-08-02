Redland City Bulletin

Guil Santana bags brace as Redlands United down rivals Brisbane Strikers 2-0 at Cleveland

By Ray Gardner
August 2 2022 - 9:00pm
Guil Santana scored twice for Redlands United in a 2-0 win over Brisbane Strikers. Photo by Ray Gardner

A GUIL Santana double helped Redlands United clinch a 2-0 win at home against old adversaries Brsbane Strikers.

Local News

