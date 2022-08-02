A GUIL Santana double helped Redlands United clinch a 2-0 win at home against old adversaries Brsbane Strikers.
It was a hard fought victory against a strong Strikers outfit who did not give an inch throughout the game.
Before the match, the sides were joined by the Redlands Ladies Legends for a minute's silence to remember club stalwart Larry Class after his recent passing.
Both sides came out of the blocks strongly, with neither giving an inch in defence but still trying to play their usual attacking game.
Redlands opened the scoring after almost 39 minutes. From a throw deep in their own half, the ball was quickly switched across the park and played to Santana on the edge of the box.
He cut back around two defenders and slotted the ball on an angle into the far bottom corner of the net.
The goal lifted both sides, with the Strikers looking to get back on even terms and the Red Devils looking to continue their momentum.
As the music continued to ring out from Greazefest event held next door at the Cleveland Showgrounds, the first half ended with Redlands holding a hard fought 1-0 lead.
The Strikers came out of the sheds more determined in the second half and after only one minute, a flowing passing move across the field found an unmarked player coming onto the ball.
Ryota Sumiyoshi made up the ground and completed a perfectly timed sliding tackle to clear the situation.
A few moments later, Redlands defender Angus Broderick took the ball from box-to-box before firing off a rocket of a shot that went straight into the arms of Luke Borean in the Strikers goal.
Redlands had their second goal on 86 minutes. James Bonomi won the ball in the middle of the park and played it forward to Ryo Emoto who quickly sent it on to Santana.
He again cut around defenders and calmly slotted it past Borean, giving Redlands a two goal lead with only a few minutes left in the game.
Strikers had developed a reputation as comeback kings during this season and increased the pressure on Redlands, but the defence dug deep and held firm to the final whistle.
Redlands head coach Graham Harvey was pleased with his side's performance.
"I thought it was our best performance this season," he said
"I thought without the ball we worked so hard, which then sets the platform for us to go and score the goals that we did, so we're really pleased for the boys.
"We have three big games to go on and win the league, which is our ambition."
Redlands man of the match was hardworking defender Noah Hitchcock.
United are on the road to Mackay next weekend for their round 20 clash against the in-form Magpies Crusaders United at 7pm on Saturday.
