REDLANDS United have sealed promotion to the National Premier League with a four goal victory against Magpies Crusaders FC in Mackay.
Playing their usual confident attacking style of football coupled with solid defence, the Red Devils ran out 4-0 winners away from home.
Football Queensland announced after the game that wins to Redlands and Rochedale Rovers meant the sides could not be knocked out of the top two positions and had gained promotion to the top tier for season 2023.
The premiership is still to be decided between the sides, with only a point separating them on the table with two rounds to play.
The Magpies keeper was the busier of the two custodians in the first half, with Redlands' defence confidently shutting down the Magpies attacking raids.
Redlands, on the other hand, continued to pressure the home side's goal, creating a number of scoring opportunities.
The Red Devils scored the only goal of the half when a typical flowing attacking raid had the Magpies' defence scrambling.
Guil Santana's driven shot was deflected away from the moving keeper to open the scoring.
The Magpies' keeper produced some great saves during the half to ensure his side were only trailing by a single goal at the break.
As the second half commenced, the Red Devils quickly extended their lead.
The ball fell to Santana out wide in the box and he made no mistake to give Redlands a two goal lead.
Five minutes later, good flowing play down the field allowed Ryota Sumiyoshi to take the ball to the goal line and put in a pin point cross to Ryo Emoto in the middle of the box.
With one touch he rounded his defender and slotted the ball home to make it three goals the difference.
With 71 minutes gone, Ryan Hughes went past a few defenders and lobbed the ball into the box where Ben Njie headed the ball down to Santana who drilled his shot home.
Redlands continued to pressure Magpies for the remainder of the half but despite creating more scoring opportunities, were unable to add to the score.
Redlands Head Coach Graham Harvey was pleased with his side's performance.
"Away from home with the travel, it's always nice to get three points and a clean sheet," he said
"Massive congratulations to the boys, John, Griff, Sav and the board of the club who have backed us this season."
The Red Devils will return home next Saturday at 6pm for a clash against the in-form Western Pride.
