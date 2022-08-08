Redland City Bulletin

Redlands United on way back to National Premier League after thumping win in Mackay

By Ray Gardner
August 8 2022 - 5:00am
Dylan Brent was named man of the match in a thumping win for Redlands United against Magpies Crusaders FC. Photo by Ray Gardner

REDLANDS United have sealed promotion to the National Premier League with a four goal victory against Magpies Crusaders FC in Mackay.

