COUNCILLOR Adelia Berridge has doubled down on her call for the Mayor to resign, saying the council must act "rapidly" if it is to prevent the issue from being dragged out until the next election in 2024.
Cr Karen Williams and chief executive Andrew Chesterman were both no shows at Wednesday's general meeting, with long-serving Cr Julie Talty stepping in to chair proceedings in her role as Acting Mayor.
It was the first time councillors had appeared together in a public forum since before the alleged drink-driving crash at the end of last month
Residents took the opportunity to voice their displeasure at the Mayor's decision to stay on, mounting a protest outside the council chambers where they chanted and waved placards.
Cr Berridge said a leadership change would prevent issues being dragged out over the remainder of the current council term, with the next election due to be held in March 2024.
"Culture starts at the top, and our culture is one of high integrity, our staff have high integrity and we have high integrity," she said.
"We are responsible for all our actions and we cannot have one standard for the staff and another standard for people at the top."
Cr Berridge told reporters before the general meeting on Wednesday that she had not heard from the Mayor or been advised about when she might return.
The first term councillor attempted to put forward a no-confidence motion against Cr Williams at the meeting, but it was blocked earlier this month after the council sought legal advice.
"At the moment I feel we are a bit dysfunctional. I think we need to go to a by-election and I think we need a new leader," Cr Berridge said.
"We have to move rapidly on this. We can't have it dragged out for another two years."
The council would go to a by-election if the Mayor was to resign, unless she stepped down in the final 12 months of the current council term, in which case Cr Talty would take over.
Several petitions covering the Mayor's crash were tabled in the general meeting on Wednesday, including one calling for the council to adopt a zero alcohol policy in the workplace.
Cr Berridge last month raised allegations of "drinking sessions" in the council chambers, with Cr Wendy Boglary also claiming on social media that some councillors would drink in the councillor lounge.
The Redland City Bulletin has reached out to the Mayor and Mr Chesterman for comment on several occasions but they have refused to respond.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
